Kealakekua Ranch Center to Hold Holiday Event

Christmas at the Ranch, a free community event, will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at ChoiceMART in the Kealakekua Ranch Center in Captain Cook.

Attendees can take photos with Santa and enjoy activities like face painting, temporary tattoo art, a Lauhala weaving workshop for keiki, balloon art, a bouncy castle and shave ice treats.

Live ‘ukulele and taishogoto music will be provided during the event.

The taishogoto is an updated version of the ancient Japanese stringed musical instrument, invented around 1912. The Kona Taisho-Goto Association 48 consists of six members who love the music and want to share Japanese culture. Since they live in Hawai‘i, they decided to play American and Hawaiian music in addition to Japanese music to show respect and love for our mixed culture.

Entertainment will also be provided by Dr. Lambert and friends. They will present a variety of music using ‘ukulele, banjo, guitar, drum, harmonica and more.

Established in 1881, Kealakekua Ranch Ltd. owns and operates Kealakekua Ranch Shopping Center and ChoiceMART supermarket in Captain Cook. Kealakekua Ranch is a major employer in the South Kona District and also supports hundreds of local farmers, fishermen and producers by featuring local produce, fish and island products at ChoiceMART.