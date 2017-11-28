North Korea Launches Another Test Missile

North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile this morning, according to South Korean media.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Tuesday, Nov. 28 (HST), according to news sources, defying President Donald Trump’s demands to halt its weapons programs and raising the stakes in an increasingly tense standoff with the U.S.

“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of P’yŏngsŏng, South P’yŏngan Province, at dawn today,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

P’yŏngsŏng is a city in North Korea, the capital city of South P’yŏngan province in western North Korea.

North Korea has increased the frequency of its missile tests as of late, sending two missiles over Japan over the past few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

News sources say these tests show Korea has developed the ability to strike the continental United States.

President Trump warned in a Sept. 19 speech to the United Nations that if North Korea continued with its weapons program, the U.S. would have “no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

In the same speech, he mockingly referred to North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.”

The New York Times said the North Korean leader responded by calling Trump “a mentally deranged U.S. dotard,” and his foreign minister later warned that Kim could order the test of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific.