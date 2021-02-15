February 15, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 15, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 15, 2021, 4:01 AM HST (Updated February 15, 2021, 4:01 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a steady temperature around 69. Light east wind.
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 50. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov