February 12, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 12, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 12, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 12, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Puna
Waikoloa
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov