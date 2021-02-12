February 12, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Puna

Waikoloa

Looking Ahead