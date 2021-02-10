February 10, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 10, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 10, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 10, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
