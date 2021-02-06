Five COVID-19-Related Deaths Reported in O‘ahu Prison

The deaths of five male Halawa Correctional Facility inmates have been classified by the Hawai‘i Department of Health as COVID-19-related deaths.

All above the age of 65, the prisoners’ deaths occurred in January. No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy.

Halawa currently has three active positive inmate cases, two of which are in medical isolation at the facility and one hospitalized. There were 34 negative inmate results received Friday.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, click here.