Kahalu‘u Beach Park Closed Due to High Surf Advisory

By Big Island Now
February 5, 2021, 12:09 PM HST (Updated February 5, 2021, 12:09 PM)
Kahalu‘u Beach Park is closed due to a high surf advisory, which is in effect until Friday evening. Other beaches may be closed without notice.

The advisory has been issued for west-facing shores from Ka`u to North Kohala Districts. Surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

