Boarding Accident on Maunakea Leaves Woman With Critical Injuries

By Big Island Now
January 30, 2021, 7:38 AM HST (Updated January 30, 2021, 7:38 AM)
A 23-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after running into rocks while bodyboarding on Maunakea.

At approximately 6:38 p.m. on Friday, the incident was called into Hawai‘i Fire Department as a boarding accident. Rangers were able to bring the woman to Hale Pohaku where a Pōhukuloa Training Area Medic was staged.

According to HFD, the patient was then brought down Maunakea Access Road where the PTA unit met with HFD and transported her to Hilo Medical Center.

