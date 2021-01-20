DUIs Continue to Surge Early in 2021 Compared to Previous Year

By Big Island Now
January 20, 2021, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 19, 2021, 4:15 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant over the previous week. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 65 DUI arrests compared with 48 during the same period last year. This is an increase of 35.4%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua00
North Hilo00
South Hilo314
Puna29
Kaʻu12
Kona1338
South Kohala12
North Kohala00
Island Total2065
There have been 30 major accidents so far this year compared with 57 during the same period last year, a decrease of 47.4%.

To date, there have been two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities compared with one fatal crash resulting in one fatality for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes and 100% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

