Vaccination Hubs Open for Healthcare Workers

As a way to continue to rapidly administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, the Hawai‘i Department of Health and the Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i are working with hospitals in each county to ensure independent healthcare providers and their staff can obtain the first dosage of their vaccine this month.

Hawai‘i’s hospitals are serving as vaccination hubs where independent providers can also obtain their second, follow-up dosage 21 days later. Hospitals are using the Pfizer vaccine for healthcare workers.

Independent healthcare providers and their staff who have not yet received a vaccination should complete an online survey developed by the Department of Health by going online. Providers who have already completed the survey should not submit it again.

The vaccinations hub sites by counties include:

Hawai‘i Island: Hilo Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital and North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Hilo Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital and North Hawaii Community Hospital. Kaua‘i: Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital and Wilcox Medical Center

Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital and Wilcox Medical Center Honolulu: Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center, and The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl and West Oahu

Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center, and The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl and West Oahu Maui: Maui Memorial Medical Center, Molokai General Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital

SPONSORED VIDEO

The information collected from the survey will be sent to the hospital closest to a provider, and the hospital will reach out to the provider to schedule a vaccination appointment. Independently operated care homes and foster homes are being handled through a separate process.

If healthcare providers have a Kaiser Permanente health plan and prefer to have their vaccines administered at Kaiser, they may schedule an appointment at Kaiser’s Honolulu or Waipio Clinic by calling (808) 432-2000, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.—5 p.m.