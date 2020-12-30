December 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Widespread haze before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

