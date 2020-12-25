December 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 25, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Christmas Day: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov