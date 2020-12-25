December 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Christmas Day: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead