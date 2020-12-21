DOH Reports 134 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Monday reported 134 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 20,351 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

The state’s two-week average is 129 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.8%.

Thirteen new cases were reported on the Big Island Monday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 17,158

Hawai‘i: 1,816

Maui: 785

Kaua‘i: 138

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 326

A total of 1,413 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 282 have died.