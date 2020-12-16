DOH Reports 110 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Wednesday reported 110 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 19,590 since the pandemic began. Four new COVID-related deaths were reported.

The state’s two-week average is 112 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.4%.

Four new cases were reported on the Big Island Wednesday. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 16,543

Hawai‘i: 1,748

Maui: 728

Kaua‘i: 134

Lana‘i: 106

Moloka‘i: 22

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 309

A total of 1,382 individuals have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 278 have died.