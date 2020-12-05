December 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 05, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light east wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov