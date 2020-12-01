Discovery of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrests in Kona

The recovery of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of a man a woman who are now facing theft, drug and firearm charges.

The arrests stem from an incident on Nov. 27 when the victim of the stolen vehicle observed their car parked within a commercial lodging establishment in the 75-5000 block of Kuakini Highway. Hawai‘i Police Department responded to the scene and officers contacted 20-year-old Keali‘i K. Li‘ili‘i, and 23-year-old, Caitlin K. Tailan, both of Kailua-Kona, within one of the units of the establishment.

According to police, Li‘ili‘i and Tailan were taken into custody and search warrants were executed on the vehicle and room, which resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm and narcotics.

Li‘ili‘i was charged with criminal contempt of court, three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of a firearm, second-degree theft, and two counts of fourth-degree theft. Li‘ili‘i’s total bail was set at $97,000. Li‘ili‘i is currently on probation.

Tailan was charged at the same time with three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of a firearm, second-degree theft, two counts of fourth-degree theft, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and drug paraphernalia. Tailan’s total bail was set at $17,250.

Both Li‘ili‘i and Tailan appeared in Kona District on Monday. Tailan was granted supervised release and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.

District Court Judge Margaret Masunaga maintained Li‘ili‘i’s bail and was also ordered to appear for the preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.