Big Island Identifies 6 New COVID Cases, Surpasses 1,600 Total

By Big Island Now
December 1, 2020, 12:24 PM HST (Updated December 1, 2020, 12:24 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 44 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 17,968. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai’i’s two-week average is 80 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

A total of six new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 15,362
  • Hawai‘i: 1,605
  • Maui: 547
  • Kaua‘i: 113
  • Lana‘i: 106
  • Moloka‘i: 18
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State: 217

A total of 1,291 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 244 have died.

