DOH Reports 76 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, raising the statewide total to 17,784 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 94 new cases daily, with a 2% test positivity rate.

Seventeen new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 15,218

Hawai‘i: 1,591

Maui: 530

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 111

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 211

A total of 1,287 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 240 have died.