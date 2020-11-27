Police Continue Search for 17-Year-Old Girl Runaway

Hawaiʻi Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway.

According to police, Camden Dufer left the Salvation Army Interim Home in Kailua-Kona on Oct. 12, 2020, at approximately 5:10 p.m., and has not returned home. She was last seen heading West on Kalani Street toward Kuakini Highway.

She is described as 5-foot-7 inches, 127 pounds with long blonde hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black tank top, red jacket and yellow/white shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Scott Dewey at 808-326-4646 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.