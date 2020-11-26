HPD Arrests Man After Ramming Police Vehicle

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Dominick Gavin Paul Gonzado, of Kurtistown, with operating a stolen vehicle, and an array of property, drug, and traffic-related offenses.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers with the Area I Special Enforcement Unit were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle in the area of Popolo Street in Hilo. The vehicle was confirmed to have been being operated by Gonzado on numerous occasions since being reported stolen from a residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Nov. 7, according to a police press release.

Officers observed the vehicle parked on Lanikukia Street with a male seated in the driver’s seat. As officers approached the vehicle to investigate and confirm its identity, the vehicle immediately accelerated toward the police vehicle, colliding with the police vehicle and then striking a stone wall, HPD said. The stolen vehicle became disabled and officers arrested Gonzado without further incident.

No police personnel were injured during the incident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The stolen sport utility vehicle was towed to the Hilo Police Station and secured pending execution of a search warrant. The warrant resulted in the recovery of stolen property removed during a burglary in Pāpaʻaloa on Nov. 22 and a glass smoking pipe with residue.

During the course of this investigation, detectives were also able to link Gonzado to a burglary of a residence on 10th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Nov. 23, as well as a series of theft of gasoline from vehicles in Hilo during the past week, HPD said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, after conferring with County Prosecutors, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, charged Gonzado with three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree criminal property damage, two counts of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary during the emergency period, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, and two counts of driving without a valid driver’s license.

Gonzado remains in police custody in lieu of $196,000 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, in South Hilo District Court.

At the time of arrest for these offenses, Gonzado was on supervised release for prior similar felony offenses.

Police want to remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) Emergency Proclamation, which was declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.