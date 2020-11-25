Hilo Scrap Metal, Appliance Drop-Off Area Closed

The Scrap Metal and Appliance drop-off area at the Hilo Transfer Station is closed today and Thursday and is expected to reopen on Friday for normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Solid Waste Facilities, which includes the Administrative Offices, Transfer Stations, Landfill and Sort Station will be closed on Thursday in observation of Thanksgiving Day.

For more information or to register for Solid Waste Notifications, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org.