HPD Arrests 12 For DUI Over Previous Week

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 820 DUI arrests compared with 918 during the same period last year a decrease of 10.7 percent.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 6 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 0 223 Puna 2 174 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 7 322 South Kohala 1 69 North Kohala 1 16 Island Total 12 820

There have been 646 major accidents so far this year compared with 823 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.5 percent.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 18.8 percent for fatal crashes and 18.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.