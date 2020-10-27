HPD Arrests 27 For DUI Over Previous Week

By Big Island Now
October 27, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 26, 2020, 4:16 PM)
×

The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 808 DUI arrests compared with 905 during the same period last year a decrease of 10.7%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua05
North Hilo02
South Hilo7223
Puna5172
Ka’u08
Kona12315
South Kohala368
North Kohala015
Island Total27808
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 633 major accidents so far this year compared with 809 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.8%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 18.8% for fatal crashes and 18.8% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments