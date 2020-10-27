HPD Arrests 27 For DUI Over Previous Week

The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 808 DUI arrests compared with 905 during the same period last year a decrease of 10.7%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 7 223 Puna 5 172 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 12 315 South Kohala 3 68 North Kohala 0 15 Island Total 27 808

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 633 major accidents so far this year compared with 809 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.8%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 18.8% for fatal crashes and 18.8% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.