DOH Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 90 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 14,553 since the pandemic began. A total of three new COVID-related deaths were also reported across all islands.

Sixteen new cases were identified on the Big Island. A total of 337 cases remain active in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,791

Hawai‘i: 1,170

Maui: 480

Kaua‘i: 60

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 52

A total of 1,065 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll now stands at 212. To date, 11,346 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.