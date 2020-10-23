October 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 23, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 23, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 23, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov