October 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead