HPD Releases Portion of Outstanding Warrant List

By Big Island Now
October 23, 2020, 11:17 AM HST (Updated October 23, 2020, 11:17 AM)
×

As of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

Donovan K. Flores, 32, Anahola, HI
Matthew Flores, 29, Volcano
Samuel L. Flores, 55, Pahoa
Mario F. Floresmorales, 59, Kealakekua
Ronald B. Flower, 24, Mountain View
John M. Flynn, 38, Pepeekeo
Lesie A. Fogarty, 54, Murrieta, CA
Mele T. Folau, 22, Hilo
Michael K. Foleylong, 45, Keaau
Jorge G. Folgar, 38, Captain Cook
Tupualofa Fono, 30, Ocean View
Michael Fonseca, 23, Anaheim, CA
Gerald D. Footit, 48, Pahoa
William R. Ford, 38, Kailua Kona
Tylor R. Forshey, 27, Kailua Kona
Trsan Forstin, 43, Hilo
Justin C. Fortner, 39, Mountain View
Adam Foster, 21, Pahoa
Malia A.M. Foster, 43, Hilo
Baby Fotu, 35, Kailua Kona
John L. Fourshey, 46, Mountain View
Darryl A. Fox, 55, New Mexico
Shu Hui Foy Hsu, 48, Pahoa
Shaun S. Foy, 34, Pahoa
Edson Frances, 21, Hilo

This is a 25-name portion of the official list from the Hawai‘i County Police Department. Twenty-five such names are released weekly in alphabetical order.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments