HPD Releases Portion of Outstanding Warrant List

As of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

Donovan K. Flores, 32, Anahola, HI Matthew Flores, 29, Volcano Samuel L. Flores, 55, Pahoa Mario F. Floresmorales, 59, Kealakekua Ronald B. Flower, 24, Mountain View John M. Flynn, 38, Pepeekeo Lesie A. Fogarty, 54, Murrieta, CA Mele T. Folau, 22, Hilo Michael K. Foleylong, 45, Keaau Jorge G. Folgar, 38, Captain Cook Tupualofa Fono, 30, Ocean View Michael Fonseca, 23, Anaheim, CA Gerald D. Footit, 48, Pahoa William R. Ford, 38, Kailua Kona Tylor R. Forshey, 27, Kailua Kona Trsan Forstin, 43, Hilo Justin C. Fortner, 39, Mountain View Adam Foster, 21, Pahoa Malia A.M. Foster, 43, Hilo Baby Fotu, 35, Kailua Kona John L. Fourshey, 46, Mountain View Darryl A. Fox, 55, New Mexico Shu Hui Foy Hsu, 48, Pahoa Shaun S. Foy, 34, Pahoa Edson Frances, 21, Hilo

This is a 25-name portion of the official list from the Hawai‘i County Police Department. Twenty-five such names are released weekly in alphabetical order.

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.