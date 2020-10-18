Hawai‘i’s COVID Total Tops 14,000 Since Pandemic Began

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 83 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 14,031 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Fourteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 289 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,465

Hawai‘i: 1,052

Maui: 411

Kaua‘i: 61

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 42

To date, 1,005 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, while 187 have died. A total of 11,044 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.