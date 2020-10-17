DOH Reports 96 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 96 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the adjusted statewide total to 13,949 since the pandemic began. One additional fatality was also reported.

Twelve new cases were identified on the Big Island, and there are currently 10 people hospitalized. The Big Island has had a total of 40 deaths related to the virus. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,398

Hawai‘i: 1,038

Maui: 411

Kaua‘i: 60

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 42

To date, 1,001 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 185 have died, according to the state’s official death toll. A total of 10,995 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.