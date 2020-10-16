Free COVID Testing Set For Ocean View on Saturday

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be offered to the general public on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Ocean View.

Testing will be conducted at Kahuku Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome, regardless of whether or not you are covered by health insurance.

Those who participate must wear a face covering at all times and maintain social distancing. Testing is an important means to identify positive cases as early as possible, and in this way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.