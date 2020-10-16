DOH Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 89 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the adjusted statewide total to 13,853 since the pandemic began. One additional fatality was also reported.

Twenty-one new cases were identified on the Big Island, and there are currently 11 people hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,317

Hawai‘i: 1,026

Maui: 411

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 40

To date, 988 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 185 have died, according to the state’s official death toll. A total of 10,947 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.