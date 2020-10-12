Queen of Makaha Coming to Aloha Theatre

Aloha Theatre plans to host a COVID-compliant production of Queen of Makaha: Rell Sunn.

Written by Hawai’i playwright Brian Hiroshi Wake, the story is based on true events surrounding the local surf legend and community hero of the same name. It celebrates Hawaiian culture, language, and values, highlighting both Hawai’i playwrights and Native Hawaiian actresses.

The show is performed in a blend of Pidgin and English, and requires a strong understanding and appreciation of Hawaiian culture from all volunteers involved.

“’Honored’ barely describes how it feels to guest direct this strong cast and production team during these unfortunately isolating times,” said Jaquelynn Collier, Guest Director at the Aloha Theatre. “As an enthusiast of cultivating productions where a representation of all races, cultures, and abilities share the spotlight, it is a dream to direct a locally-written production with a locally-stellar cast in my local home town of Kona.”

“It is vital that living in Hawai’i, we celebrate our Hawai’i artists and authors,” she continued. “We are doing all we can to ensure this show is produced with the honesty and authenticity it deserves and culminates in a performance that Big Island communities can take pride in.”

A Hawaiian Cultural Specialist has been enlisted to ensure authenticity in the language and cultural representations highlighted in the production. Local videographer, artist, and DJ, Michael Sato, will film the production.

Queen of Makaha will begin streaming online Friday, Oct. 23.