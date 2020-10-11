October 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.

