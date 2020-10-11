October 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 11, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 11, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 11, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov