Man Found with Reported Stab Wounds in Downtown Hilo

Authorities are investigating a man found stabbed in downtown Hilo.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Hawai‘i Police Department responded to the parking lot of Long’s Drug Store on the corner of Kīlauea Avenue and Pauahi Street after receiving the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man bleeding from the chest area and appeared to have injuries consistent with stab wounds, police stated in a press release this morning. The victim was taken to Hilo Medical Center and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Through the course of their investigation, police determined the incident occurred somewhere in the area of the Hawaiʻi County buildings.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective William Brown at 808-961-2379 or email at [email protected] or call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.