DOH Reports 73 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 73 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 13,371 since the pandemic began. Two new COVID-related fatalities were also added to the state’s official death toll.

Fourteen new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency reports the island’s death toll is now at 37 and there are currently nine people hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,954

Hawai‘i: 924

Maui: 397

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 37

To date, 929 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 168 have died. A total of 10,713 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.