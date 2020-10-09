October 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead