October 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 09, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov