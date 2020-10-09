Big Island Lane Closures, Oct. 9 to Oct. 11

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 115 and 122, Puuloa Road and Palani Road, on Saturday, October 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Left lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 7, Ikaika Street and Old Volcano Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14, between Old Mamalahoa Highway and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 43, between Akasaki Road and Plumeria Street, on Saturday, October 10, through Friday, October 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUUHONUA OHONAUNAU ROAD (ROUTE 160)

HONAUNAU: Single lane closure on Puuhonua Ohonaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3, on Saturday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 27, Iole Road and Akoni Pule Highway, on Saturday, October 10, through Friday, October 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).