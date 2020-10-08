14 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Hawai‘i County as of Thursday

There are 14 new COVID-19 cases reported on the Big Island as of Thursday, Oct. 8.

According to a daily update from Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, there are 16 people hospitalized due to the virus and 33 people have now died.

Follow-up testing is scheduled today at University of Nations in Kona (UofNK) for students, faculty, staff and close contacts.

Civil Defense states that increased testing will continue throughout Hawai‘i County. The county agency also reminds the public that face coverings, social distancing and avoiding gatherings help prevent the spread of the virus.