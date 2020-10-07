October 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead