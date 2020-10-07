October 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 07, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 74. Calm wind.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov