Free COVID-19 Testing Saturday in West Hawai‘i

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the West Hawai‘i Community Center at 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway in Kona from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay will be required for individuals being tested. Be sure to wear a face-covering at all times and observe social distancing.

For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.