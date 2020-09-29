September 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 29, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 29, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 29, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light north northwest wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov