Man Arrested Firearms, Drug Offenses

HPD officers have arrested and charged Omar Kesment New following a traffic stop on Kilaha Street in Hilo on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

New was arrested for an outstanding bench warrant by patrol officers at which time they observed that New was wearing an empty firearm holster. Officers also observed drug paraphernalia within the vehicle that New was operating, according to a police report.

Detectives served a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered a loaded 40 caliber semiautomatic pistol with no serial numbers. The firearm had an illegal high capacity magazine inserted in it and an additional had a high capacity magazine was also recovered along with ammunition, police said. Detectives also recovered 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of marijuana, and a methamphetamine smoking pipe, according to a report.

New was charged for four counts of Ownership/Possession Prohibited, two counts of Prohibited Weapon, Firearm on Highway, Place to Keep Ammunition, Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3, Promoting a Detrimental Drug 3, and Manufacturing, Purchasing, or Obtaining a Firearm Parts to Assemble a Firearm having No Serial Number.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Bail was set at $167,000 and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, in South Hilo District Court.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.