State Rated Number 1 in Seat Belt Usage

the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently rated the State of Hawaiʻi number one in seat belt usage at 97.1%.

According to the National Center for Statistics and Analysis, the national use rate was at 90.7% in 2019.

“We are proud that we have ranked number one in seat belt usage, but that’s not enough,” Hawaiʻi Police Department stated in a press release Friday. “We want everyone to wear their seat belts all time. That simple act will save even more lives.”

Hawaiʻi’s universal seat belt law requires that all front and back seat motor vehicle occupants buckle up. Adults and children must use their seat belts and child passenger restraints at all times. The fine for unrestrained occupants on O‘ahu, Hawaiʻi and Maui is $102, and the fine on Kaua‘i is $112. Drivers will receive one citation for each unrestrained occupant in the vehicle.

Everyday, officers stop vehicles for traffic violations. Anyone observed not properly wearing a seat belt will be issued a citation.

“Wearing a seat belt is an easy way to help prevent a family member, a friend, or yourself from being seriously harm,” the release stated. “We all must understand the potentially fatal consequences of not wearing a seat belt and properly buckle up every time.”