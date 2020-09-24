Volcano Man Charged For Firearms, Probation Violation

Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old Volcano man for offenses related to firearms and revocation of probation.

On the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 23, after conferring with county prosecutors, detectives charged Leroy Castro III with two-counts of ownership prohibited, registration firearm mandatory, permit to acquire, deadly weapons prohibited, and two counts of first-degree theft. His total bail was set at $103,000.

Castro had been sought by police for an outstanding warrant for revocation of probation, as well as for questioning as a possible witness relative to an unrelated investigation. Police said was believed to be armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 22, at 5:05 p.m., members of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit located Castro at a residence on Omeka Road, in Fern Forest. Castro attempted to evade police, however was captured after a short foot pursuit. Upon arrest, Castro was in possession of a fanny-pack, which officers recovered, according to a report.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the fanny-pack, which yielded the recovery of a loaded pistol. The pistol was later determined to be stolen.

Castro remains in custody at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in lieu of $103,000 bail for the firearms-related offenses, as well as $50,000 for the probation revocation warrant.

Police want to remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) Emergency Proclamation, which was declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.