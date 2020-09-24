September 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

:

Waimea

:

Kohala

:

South Big Island

:

Puna

:

Waikoloa

:

Looking Ahead