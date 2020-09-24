September 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 24, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
:
Waimea
:
Kohala
:
South Big Island
:
Puna
:
Waikoloa
:
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov