No Positive COVID Tests Among Halawa Correctional Facility

The first batch of COVID-19 test results for 78 inmates at Hilo’s Kulani Correctional Facility (KCF) all returned negative. On Wednesday, 164 inmates were tested at KCF and those results are pending.

The Public Safety Department began its broad-based COVID-19 testing at all jails and prisons statewide last week. So far, no inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility on O‘ahu have tested positive for the virus. Testing at Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) is now complete and all 276 inmates were negative.

One HCF employee pursued outside testing and self-reported the positive result Wednesday. The employee last worked on Sept. 21 and PSD is working with the Department of Health on contact tracing.

The order of the facilities next in line for testing is being worked out. PSD is also working with DOH and the Hawai‘i National Guard to coordinate the testing of correctional officers and staff.

The outbreak at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) is under control. There was one new positive inmate result reported Wednesday. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. Over 96% of all inmates who tested positive have recovered. There was also one new staff case reported today. Total PSD staff recoveries increased to 79.