September 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

:

Kona

:

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 55. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 84. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 66. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

