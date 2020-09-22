Kamehameha Schools Preschool Student Tests Positive for COVID

A Kamehameha Schools Pāhoa Preschool student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The KS COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) determined that this student did not acquire the coronavirus from a KS employee or facility, according to a letter from the school sent out to parents Monday evening.

All KS preschool and campus sites have been engaged in distance learning since the start of the school year and will continue to conduct distance learning through at least fall break.

“We understand that this is a stressful time and situation for many,” the letter stated. “It is also an opportunity for us to come together and support one another with aloha. We can only begin to imagine the stress that this individual may be experiencing, and we must be there for them with compassion and care. As an ʻohana, we need to lift one another up, so in addition to keeping them in your thoughts and prayers, we kindly ask that you respect the privacy of this individual and their ʻohana.”

The CRT notifies the KS community of positive cases as they are reported. Additional information is available at the COVID-19 webpage and summarized weekly. According to the report, there were six cases confirmed among KS students since the start of the school year. Only one case is active.