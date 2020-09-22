Big Island Free COVID Testing Sessions Announced

As the Big Island continues to gain control over a COVID-19 outbreak in East Hawai‘i that has catapulted the county’s case count to more than 650, authorities have arranged more free public testing for the virus across the island.

Free testing will be provided on five occasions at several sites throughout Hawai‘i Island this week. These drive-through testings will take place on the following schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 23, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter from the Kuawa Street entrance.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Sept. 24, Kahuku Park, Ocean View, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, Sept. 25, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. to noon. Enter from the Kuawa Street entrance.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. There is no co-pay due for the individuals being tested.

Be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.