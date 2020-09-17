DHHL to Send Out Beneficiary Survey Friday

A Beneficiary Survey will soon find its way into the mailboxes of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) beneficiaries. The data generated will be used to develop homestead programs and services, and enable DHHL to secure funding for native Hawaiians.

The survey is being conducted by SMS Research on behalf of DHHL and is the department’s latest effort to gather information to better serve its current lessees, undivided interest lessees, and waiting list applicants.

“In order to fulfill Kūhiō’s vision, we need the input of the beneficiaries,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. “The survey is an opportunity for applicants and lessees to provide their feedback to the department. Results compiled from the responses will serve as a foundation for future planning efforts. This, alongside the upcoming General Plan consultations, will guide DHHL in creating the homestead communities of the future.”

Survey questions range from the environment of current homesteads, successorship plans, homestead desires for future lessees, and general demographics to aid the department in planning the future of homestead communities.

Beneficiaries may use the unique access code found in the letter to complete the survey online or can choose to fill out the survey contained with the letter and return it in the included prepaid envelope.

The surveys will be mailed on Sept. 18, 2020, and completed surveys should be submitted or returned by Oct. 9, 2020. Individual replies to the survey are confidential.

DHHL completed its last beneficiary survey in 2014. You can read more about the findings of the 2014 survey on the Department’s website.

For additional survey information, call (808) 620-9500.