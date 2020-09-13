DOH Reports 114 New Cases, 2 COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Sunday reported 114 new cases of coronavirus statewide, including two new COVID-related fatalities. The statewide total for cases now stands at 10,700 since DOH began tracking the pandemic in late February.

DOH identified 15 new cases on the Big Island Sunday, one fewer than Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported Sunday morning. According to DOH statistics, 587 cases of coronavirus have been identified on the Big Island since the pandemic began. Of those, 281 remain active. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,654

Hawai‘i: 587

Maui: 375

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 636 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 99 have died. A total of 3,565 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.